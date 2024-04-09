The exhibition – ‘Out of the Ashes’ – will tell the story of that night, when the roof of the South Transept was struck by lightning.

It will use eye-witness accounts of the fire and its aftermath to detail the heroic rescue efforts, the clean-up operation, and the subsequent four-year restoration project.

Visitors to the exhibition, based in the cathedral’s North Transept, will be able to see fire damaged furniture that survived the blaze, as well as images from York Minster’s archive - including the original drawings for six roof bosses that were designed by Blue Peter competition winners.

The fire that ripped through the minster's south transept on July 9, 1984 (Image: File)

Visitors will also have the chance to explore other major fires in York Minster’s history and find out more about restoration and conservation today.

The exhibition, which will be free to those with a general Minster admission ticket, will run from June 29 until June 1 next year.

It is just one of a series of events and services that will be held at the Minster over the next year to mark the anniversary.

In the autumn, a major new light and sound show – appropriately named Phoenix – will transform the Minster’s nave.

It will celebrate, in their own words, the bravery of those who responded to the fire, and those who helped to restore the great cathedral afterwards – in the very place where the fire happened.

“The story of the 1984 fire is not just one of damage caused to one of the world’s most magnificent cathedrals, but also a story of bravery, resilience, and determination to rebuild,” a Minster spokesperson said.

Phoenix will open on Saturday October 19 and will run each evening until Saturday November 2, with tickets costing £7.50.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Robert Runcie, surveying the devastation in the Minster in the aftermath of the 1984 fire (Image: File)

Other events and services planned to mark the anniversary of the fire include:

A Service of Commemoration at 5pm on Tuesday July 9 - a service of Choral Evensong on the anniversary of the fire which will include special prayers and readings, as well as a sermon by the Archbishop of York.

at 5pm on Tuesday July 9 - a service of Choral Evensong on the anniversary of the fire which will include special prayers and readings, as well as a sermon by the Archbishop of York. N ew ‘digital-visual' trail On This Spot . From June 29 to November 30, visitors to the Minster will be able to scan QR codes in and around the cathedral to unlock dramatic archive photos revealing the shocking events of July 9, 1984 – on the very spot where they happened.

. From June 29 to November 30, visitors to the Minster will be able to scan QR codes in and around the cathedral to unlock dramatic archive photos revealing the shocking events of July 9, 1984 – on the very spot where they happened. Fire anniversary guided tours – throughout the summer, York Minster tour guides will explore the cathedral’s rich history, with a special focus on the 1984 fire. Visitors can choose from a York Minster Guided Tour, Stained Glass Tour, or Family-Friendly Discovery Tour.

– throughout the summer, York Minster tour guides will explore the cathedral’s rich history, with a special focus on the 1984 fire. Visitors can choose from a York Minster Guided Tour, Stained Glass Tour, or Family-Friendly Discovery Tour. School activities. In Poetry on Fire, designed for pupils in Key Stages 1 and 2, children will be able to take part in an interactive two-hour journey to discover the three major fires that have occurred in York Minster’s history. In Traitor on Trial, meanwhile, designed for pupils in Key Stages 2, 3 and 4, children will be able to take part in an is immersive two-hour experience exploring the world of Jonathan Martin, the arsonist famous for setting fire to York Minster in 1829.

Commenting on the programme of events to mark the fire’s anniversary Dean of York Dominic Barrington said: “Like every Christian church, York Minster stands as a sign of hope and new life, for that is the central message of the Gospel.

Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington (Image: Supplied)

“In the summer of 1984, people watched in horror as flames consumed the roof of the South Transept, but (not for the first time in its existence) the cathedral survived this fierce fire, and continues to offer that message of resurrection within and well beyond the city, diocese and county we are called to serve.

“I hope you will join us this year as we mark this significant anniversary.”