The Harrogate Inn was just one of the 94 pubs and bars across the entirety of the United Kingdom that are celebrating after being named the best in their respective counties.

It comes as 94 locations across the UK have scooped up a prestigious County Winner title.

Each year crowns nearly 100 winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving each site a unique platform to promote themselves and increase guest footfall from locals and visitors alike.

These pioneering hospitality operators have demonstrated excellence across a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.

The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their win, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final on June 26 – see the full list here.

Held in London, the final will welcome all County Winners to come together and celebrate their achievements, before discovering which venues will go on to become Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, presented by the event’s headline sponsor and finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine commented: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.”

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

“Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

The Harrogate Inn is 'absolutely divine' according to Tripadvisor reviews

The Harrogate Inn located on Ripon Road (HG1 2SY) has also been highly praised on Tripadvisor with a 4/5 rating out of 267 reviews.

Have you visited the bar at The Harrogate Inn? (Image: Tripadvisor)

A recent customer said: “Upon arrival the grandeur of the exterior within the heart of Harrogate centre is striking, a lovely patio with huge sun canopy's and very tidily presented along with a bold staircase.

“The interior simply took my breath away, eclectic yet in form, quirky and abstract but in a subtle flowing way.

“The trees in the lounge and bar are a real show stopper and bar itself very cosmopolitan.

“We had the pleasure of Callum serving us, an absolute professional, welcoming, courteous and a fantastic cocktail maker !! You should try his porn star martini.

“Onto the food 5 star !! Having managed restaurants and bars myself my expectations can be high, expectations met and then some !!!

“We had 3 meals during our stay and they where [sic] all absolutely divine.

Recommended reading:

“Equally Michelin star grade!

“The room was great very comfy bed spacious bathroom with a view over to the royal baths.

“Callum is a credit to the hotel and we will highly recommend and most definitely be back with friends .”