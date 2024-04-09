Sci-Fi Scarborough, ‘an event run for fans by fans’, returns and celebrates its ninth appearance at the seaside town, with co-ordinates locked in for Scarborough Spa in South Bay on April 20 and 21.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson said this year’s event is the biggest yet, with six guests from the silver screen and TV confirmed, along with professional cosplayers, artists and creators, authors, prop-makers, traders and local societies.

Confirmed guests include Doctor Who stars Wendy Padbury, Frazer Hines and Michael Troughton.

Mike Quinn has animated many of the worlds of filmmaker George Lucas (Image: Supplied)

Mike Quinn shares centre-stage with the others – a seasoned puppeteer and performer, Mike has made extensive contributions to the various galaxies and worlds of Labyrinth and Star Wars.

Sticking with the galaxy far, far, away, Paul Blake is among the headliners.

Paul is known to fans of George Lucas’ space opera as Greedo, the infamous bounty hunter beloved of memes everywhere who did, or did not, shoot Han Solo when confronting his man in the cantina scene in Star Wars.

His special appearance at Sci-Fi Scarborough will not only share his experiences working on the Lucasfilm empire but will maybe have the answer to the question: ‘Who shot first?’

For more details about entry, including fringe events and tickets visit https://scifiscarborough.co.uk/event/sci-fi-scarborough-2024/

Sci-Fi Scarborough in will be open on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 5pm and Sunday, April 21 from 11am to 4pm.