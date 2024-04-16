Whether it’s a one-night stopover or a mini break, you and your loved ones can enjoy lazy mornings and leisurely lunches at Middletons. However you choose to spend your time, check out feeling relaxed and re-energised.

Included in the special York City Break are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of champagne in your room on arrival, a £30 per person midweek dinner allowance in the restaurant, as well as a full Northern breakfast each morning.

From £120.00 per person per night.

*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.

Family-friendly getaways



Schools out, plans are in. For those searching for an Easter adventure in York, Middletons Hotel provides the perfect backdrop for it all. The award-winning hotel also boasts the ultimate family-friendly ‘VI Little P’ package – expertly designed for little guests.



Children will find a fun-filled welcome pack when they arrive. Each child is treated to their very own fluffy ‘VI Little P’ bathrobe, personalised cookie, fresh milk, tempting snacks and an exciting activity pack to keep them entertained. In the restaurant, young diners will also find a delicious menu filled with a wide selection of family-favourites.

Taste the season

Traditionally, Sunday is a day of rest, so let the hotel’s team of talented chefs do all the work and serve up a decadent spring-infused feast. (The restaurant is closed on a Fri & Sat evening, although the nibbles menu is available). Whether it’s a family get-together or a quick re-fuel after a wander around York, Sunday lunch is always a good idea.

Packed full of locally sourced ingredients and flavours to suit all tastebuds, guests can enjoy a fantastic dining experience at the hotel’s restaurant. Choose from Celeriac Pithivier with Crispy Kale, Chicory, Tenderstem and Vegan gravy, Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Summer Vegetable Risotto and parmesan or Roast Hake Fillet with Spring onion mashed potato with Dill beurre blanc.

Perhaps take tea for two! Traditional Afternoon Tea is from £26.00 per person, Prosecco Afternoon Tea is from £32.00 per person and Champagne Afternoon Tea is from £34.00 per person. Delicious treats include Rhubarb Trifle, Chocolate and Orange Choux Bun or Gin & Lemon Cake, savoury bites include Ham & Piccalilli sandwiches, Salmon & Chive Cream Cheese sandwiches as well as Gourmet Sausage roll.

*Subject to availability. Prices and ingredients may vary.

Things to do this spring

Middletons is an ideal haven for guests looking to explore historic York and beyond. Outstanding in beauty and full of hidden treasures, visitors can take in the warmth and wonder of York’s charm, with its exciting attractions and spectacular views.

Enjoy the colours of spring and discover the captivating and famous York Minster and The Shambles area of the city, home to a wealth of history. Enjoy a river cruise and take a trip on the River Ouse which runs directly through the middle of the city and escape the bustle of being on-foot. Spend your afternoon sailing along and take in the historic city from a great alternative view.

About Daniel Thwaites

Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.

For more information or to book your visit to Middletons, please contact the reservations team. Call us on 01904 611570 or email reception@middletonsyork.co.uk.