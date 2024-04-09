Julie Wilson and Tommy Cawkwell have been removed as candidates for Reform UK at the next general election after they became “inactive”.

Ms Wilson was the candidate for York Outer, while Mr Cawkwell was the candidate for York Central.

Reform UK’s leader Richard Tice has previously said his party will field candidates against every Conservative at the next election.

A spokesperson for Reform UK said two new candidates would be put forward after “some level of vetting.”

“We can’t afford to have people doing nothing in an election year,” the spokesperson said.

“They were inactive candidates and we need candidates who are active to give people the candidates they deserve.”

The move comes as Reform is rising in the polls, to as high as 16% in some nationally, not far behind the Tories.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “If Reform UK wants to be taken seriously, why do their candidates not want any publicity for their campaigns in these seats in York?

“This just shows that Reform is not the answer.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell told the Press: “It comes as no surprise that another right-wing political party is in chaos. The only reform that York needs will come from a Labour Government.”

Liberal Democrat Candidate for York Outer, Andrew Hollyer said: "Nigel Farage's type of politics will be well served by Julian Sturdy and the Conservatives at the next General Election so Reform dropping their two candidates isn't a major blow for the right of York’s politics.

“People are crying out for an alternative to this awful Conservative government and only the Liberal Democrats in York Outer are providing that. At the last set of Local Elections the Liberal Democrats picked up 18 seats in York Outer, versus Labour who only won one seat and the Conservatives on three.”

In the general election expected this year, Labour’s Rachael Maskell and Tory Julian Sturdy will defend their seats in York Central and York Outer respectively.

Ms Maskell has a majority of 13,545 (18.1%) and based on current polling Electoral Calculus predicts her back with 63.9% of the vote, followed by the Conservatives on 14.1% and Reform on 10.5%, with the Greens 4th and Lib-Dems 5th.

Julian Sturdy’s seat is at risk as his majority is 9,985 (18.1%), with Electoral Calculus predicting Labour taking the seat with 48.1%, Julian Sturdy well behind on 21.6%, the Lib-Dems third with 14.2% and Reform fourth on 12.2%.

At present, Ms Maskell currently has no-one standing against her, but the Press understands the Tories have selected a candidate, who will be announced next week.

In York Outer, the only candidates to date are Luke Charters for Labour, Andrew Hollyer for the Lib-Dems, as well as Conservative MP Julian Sturdy.