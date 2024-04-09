He was left cut and needing hospital treatment after the incident in Malton on Saturday, March 23.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened at about 4.30pm outside the Morrison’s Daily in Milton Avenue.

“A man was arrested a short time later but has subsequently been bailed,” a force spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone with information about the assault – including descriptions of the people involved or what took place – to get in touch.

How to report information

Anyone with information should email: mathew.boothby@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC Mathew Boothby.

Information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote police reference number 12240051346 when passing on information.