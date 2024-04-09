Drivers were being urged to avoid the area after a vehicle burst into flames on a major road near York.
Queues were building on the A64 eastbound near the A19 Fulford interchange this morning (Tuesday, April 9), City of York Council said.
At 11.55am a council spokesperson said the queues had started to clear.
North Yorkshire Police said it has officers on the scene to "ensure everyone is safe".
The AA said drivers were facing "severe delays" of 13 minutes on the A64 eastbound between the A1036 Tadcaster Road and A1079 Hull Road.
But at 12pm it said the delays were down to five minutes on the road.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more information.
