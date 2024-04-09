The huge pub chain first announced plans to redevelop the former Sant Angelo’s Italian Restaurant in Wetherby town centre during September 2022.

The scheme, costing £2.25m promised 50-60 jobs in the restaurant, which was previously the Angel Hotel, and had closed that month blaming higher energy prices.

However, as Wetherspoons battled those rising costs too, it announced last August it would not pursue its ambitions for the site and would place the property it had bought back on the market.

The company cited “commercial reasons” and the changing landscape of the hospitality industry at the time.

More recently, Wetherspoons is reporting rising sales and profits again and expansion plans are back on nationally.

Whilst it is selling or closing underforming sites, last month Wetherspoons announced plans to bolster its 814-strong estate to more than 1,000 pubs over the next decade.

As part of its plans, it will be opening a pub at the Haven Holiday Park in Filey, its first in a holiday park.

Wetherspoon's target comes after a superb half-year performance - with revenue hitting £991million and profits soaring from £4.6million to £36million.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Press: “Wetherspoon has now decided to develop its site in Wetherby.

“The development is subject to planning and licensing being obtained.”