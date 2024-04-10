On April 29, 1999, four men died after the light aircraft they were in plummeted from the sky into a field near the A63 north east of Hemingbrough, near Selby. The aircraft burst into flames, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

Among those onboard were Naburn businessman Gerry Davitt aged 42 and his father Larry aged 67.

Over two decades on Pip Nix – daughter of Gerry and granddaughter of Larry – told The Press she remembers the day well.

Larry Davitt (front second right) and his wife Nellie (front second left) with their family of five sons and two daughters including Gerry (centre back) who piloted the light aircraft in which his father and two others were killed in a crash near Selby (Image: PA)

Pip, then aged 10, was taken out of her primary school class by her head teacher.

“I thought I was in trouble,” she says.

After being led to the head teacher’s office she was met with her mother who told her there had been an accident involving her dad and grandad.

“I asked if they were OK and she said they weren’t OK.”

A policeman at the scene of the air crash at Hemingbrough (Image: John Giles/PA)

Pip says she can’t remember what happened next but has been told she “burst into tears loudly”.

“When I lost my dad it had such a profound affect on me.”

Describing her dad, Pip says: “He was an absolute joker. He loved to take the mick out of people. He was very well-known for that.

Gerry Davitt who died in the crash (Image: Supplied)

“He was one of seven so I think together they were always creating absolute mischief.

“He was a hard grafter. He ran his company with my mum.

“He grafted and grafted to give us a really good life.”

Pip as a child with her dad on holiday (Image: Supplied)

The now 35-year-old adds that York City was his main love after her mother.

She says her grandfather was Irish and she remembers his thick Irish accent.

“He loved his grandchildren so much.”

Pip, who lives in Hambleton with her husband and four-year-old son, explains that she was hit hard by the deaths.

Pip Nix (Image: Supplied)

“It was almost unavoidable being bereaved at such a young age.”

She adds that the “unique circumstances” surrounding the deaths meant it brought a lot of media coverage and police visits to the family.

“It felt like there were so many things going on at once.”

The wreckage of the crashed plane is lifted away from the crash site at Hemingbrough (Image: Steven Bradshaw)

She says the grief stays with her and affected how she matured.

“It’s a process of revisiting it. My mental health took a real battering.”

Years on she admits: “Life hasn’t been easy. I have lost a lot of people.”

But she adds that those experiences have shaped her “for the better” as she has learnt how to deal with grief.

“At times it’s been a bit of a privilege – when I have friends that have these great losses, to be that friend holding that guiding lamp to help them.”

Pip to skydive for charity that helped her after death of loved ones

On Saturday, June 1, she plans to skydive out of a light aircraft to raise money for Cruse Bereavement Support.

The charity helped Pip and her two brothers cope with the grief of losing their loved ones.

She describes her counsellor from Cruse Bereavement Support as “an angel sent by my dad”.

Pip, who works as a qualified youth worker supporting children with their mental health, says she has not been on a light aircraft since being on one piloted by her dad 25 years ago.

“In terms of getting on the plane itself I’m terrified,” she says.

She describes bereavement services for children as being in a “dire situation”, adding: “It’s not a new issue. It’s just one that people are not aware of.

“They’re so unsupported and underfunded.

“I think the fact I’m getting onto a plane to throw myself out of it shows how not OK it is.”

To donate to Pip’s fundraiser visit her JustGiving Page titled: “Pip's fundraiser skydive for Cruse Bereavement Support.”