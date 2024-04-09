POLICE in York have released CCTV of two men they'd like to speak to after a theft at a top hotel.
North Yorkshire Police say that two bike thefts happened on February 20 at the Principal Hotel and then at the University of York.
A police spokesman said: "We suspect the same thieves are behind both incidents.
"Please contact us if you recognise those pictured here, as we believe they may have information.
"Call us on 101 and select option 1 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."
Please provide the reference numbers 12240031750 and 12240031738.
