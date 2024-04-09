People have until April 30 to send in their suggestions, in a competition that has a £100 prize. The winning name will appear on the development itself and all related branding and sales materials.

The 45 one and two bed apartments promise attractive, high quality, secure and self-contained accommodation designed to enable independence, freedom and low maintenance living for over 60s. The development includes a communal Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite, a Lodge Manager, and a 24 hour emergency call alarm service.

Lisa Obertelli, Area Sales Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “Our new apartments in Wigginton will offer the perfect space for those looking to downsize and enjoy freedom, security and a sense of community.”

To enter the naming competition, send your suggested name and the reason for it along with your name, address and phone number to: Freepost, CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING, WIGGINTON NAMING COMPETITION or by email to piera.brierley@crl.co.uk by 30th April 2024. Keep in mind that Churchill Retirement Living development names always end in ‘Lodge’). The chosen name is subject to approval by the Local Authority.

For more information on Churchill Retirement Living or to find out more about the new apartments, visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk or call 0800 084 1849.