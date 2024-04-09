North Yorkshire Police officers are continuing their manhunt for 40-year-old Huw Owen, who was originally wanted in connection with a serious assault on another man in Staithes in March.

As The Press reported at the time, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment to head injuries. However, police have since said that the injured man has died.

The force said: "His family are currently being supported by specially trained police officers.

"Officers are renewing their appeal to anyone who knows where Huw Owen is and ask them to call 999 and pass that information as a matter of urgency.

"We also appeal to Mr Owen to do the right thing and contact the police himself."

Huw Owen, 40, was originally wanted in connection with a serious assault (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Detective chief inspector Gemma Tate, of Scarborough CID, said: "Our priority is to speak to Huw Owen as we believe that he will have information which can help our inquiries.

"I would urge anyone who has any information which will help us identify the whereabouts of Mr Owen or help our investigation, to contact us immediately."

Anyone who sees Mr Owen, or knows where he is, is asked to not approach him and instead contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - either call 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference number 12240045582 when passing information.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Huw Owen is believed to have links to Staithes, Whitby, Scarborough and Wales.