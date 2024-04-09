A FIRE has been started deliberately near an old school in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 8.42pm last night (April 8) after reports of a fire in Acomb.
A service spokesman said: “Acomb crews responded to reports of fire sighted in the trees behind an old school.
“This was a rubbish fire started deliberately. Crews extinguished the fire using a backpack sprayer.”
