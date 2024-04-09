Emergency services were called at 7.28pm last night (April 8) after reports of a crash in Weaverthorpe near Scarborough.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Sherburn and Scarborough crews responded to a single vehicle road traffic crash.

“A car had rolled over and ended on its roof.

“Crews extricated two casualties trapped in the vehicle and stabilised the vehicle and administered first aid until the arrival of air ambulance and road ambulance.

“Four persons involved all taken to hospital with suspected head injuries.”