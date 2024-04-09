North Yorkshire Police say they were called to an incident on Saturday night (April 6) in Alma Square in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: “At about 6.50pm, a man was seeing by members of the public and CCTV operators to expose himself in a public place.

“Officers from both Scarborough's Response team two and Neighbourhood Policing Team six attended and the suspect was swiftly arrested on suspicion of exposure and an act of outraging public decency. Other anti-social behaviour related incidents were also dealt with whilst officers were at the scene.”

The suspect, a 39-year-old Scarborough man, has been charged with the offences and has been bailed to attend Scarborough Magistrates Court next month.

Scarborough Response Sergeant Rob Wardle said: "I would like to thank the witnesses who came forward to provide statements.

“Scarborough is a town which thrives on tourism and in such a prominent place, we aim to deal with offenders robustly. We don't tolerate acts of this nature."