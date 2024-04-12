In a meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, George Jabbour praised the impact that the £2 bus fare cap has made since its implementation in January 2023 by Richard Holden MP, the Minister responsible for buses at the time.

As reported by the Gazette & Herald, the iconic Coastliner 840 route, named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route, was saved after the launch of the £2 per journey policy, which led to an increase in the number of passengers. The service connects Leeds, York, Malton, Pickering and Whitby.

Furthermore, over £3 million in funding will be available to improve the sustainability, expand the timetables and preserve the connectivity of the bus network in North Yorkshire as a result of reducing the scale of the High Speed 2 railway project. The savings will also benefit other regions in the North of England and the Midlands.

Helmsley and Sinnington representative, Councillor George Jabbour, said: “I was very pleased that I had the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on behalf of our local communities for prioritising effective public transport initiatives.

“During our meeting at No 10 Downing Street, I highlighted that the £2 bus fare cap is an example of a policy that has made a real difference on the ground.

“I regularly speak with local residents who frequently mention the importance of public transport in our rural part of the country to enable them to lead independent lives.

“Buses play a crucial role in giving people who do not drive the freedom to travel from one place to another, to do their shopping, to meet with friends and to attend medical appointments.

“Taking the bus also offers an environmentally-friendly alternative to driving with less emissions produced and a reduction in the overall amount of energy consumed.”

Conservative Party Chairman and former Roads Minister, Richard Holden MP, added:

“It was a real pleasure to talk to our brilliant Councillor in Ryedale, George Jabbour, about how the £2 bus fare has had such a positive impact for the local residents there and for the rest of Yorkshire.

“It’s exactly this reason why I campaigned so hard to make sure that the £2 bus fare was rolled out across the country. It’s something that makes a real difference to everyday life for people, especially those in rural communities up North, like Ryedale.

“Whether it’s getting to work, picking up shopping from the supermarket in town, or heading for a day out at the weekend - the £2 bus fare makes it easier to get about whilst ensuring people hold on to the extra pounds in their pocket.”