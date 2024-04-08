A WOMAN has been left with serious facial injuries after an attack in the street in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Selby in Micklegate Walk just off Finkle Street at about 11.20pm on Friday, March 29.
A police spokesman said: "The victim, a woman in her 40s was assaulted and received serious facial injuries including a suspected broken nose.
"We’re particularly appealing for anyone who was out in Selby on Good Friday bank holiday, who may have seen or heard anything that could assist our investigation.
"Please email Rebecca.Easton@northyorkshire.police.uk if you witnessed this incident or have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rebecca Easton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote our reference number 12240055185 when passing information.
