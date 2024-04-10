LUFC supporters Paul and Jack Riley had the idea of organising a signed football shirt to raise money for family friend and Cedarbarn owner Karl Avison's Ride of Their Lives appeal. Fellow LUFC supporter Bob Batty then offered two corporate hospitality tickets to the Bremner suite in the West Stand for any fixture in the 2024/25 season that could see Leeds return to the Premier League.

Bob said: "All you have to do is e-mail KarlAvison@icloud.com with a commitment to bid as much as possible -minimum £500 - before the end of the Leeds v Blackburn match on Saturday, April 13.

"The winning bid will be the highest timed offer, and Karl will make the final decision. The funds will be transferred to Karl's Just Giving account, and the lucky winners will be able to select a game of their choice directly from me and my son Sam, who are long-standing Bremner suite season ticket holders."

The generous offer from both families is the latest in a series of gestures from the local community, which is behind Mr Avison's second attempt at the challenging Ride of Their Lives. Local businesses have sponsored events, Norton racehorse trainer Brian Ellison is loaning him a horse, and the Douglas family has opened up their AD plant to raise funds for their farming neighbour.

Karl said: "We're humbled and grateful for all the support we have received. From neighbours, local businesses, people attending events and donating to our book exchange, we have been blown away by the levels of generosity."

The Ride of Their Lives takes place at York Races on the June 15 and Karl will make history as the only jockey in the 52 year old race to compete for a second time.

Karl is one of 12 amateur riders who will compete in the nine-furlong race around the iconic Knavesmire course, the first race of the Macmillan Charity Raceday, which has raised over £10 million since its start in 1971.