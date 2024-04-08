North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at 10am on Thursday, March 7, in Lady Edith’s Park, Newby.

"A man arrived at the residential property in a white flatbed van and walked along the driveway to the rear of the property. He then took several pieces of lead stored there before driving off.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email terence.priestman@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Terence Priestman, or contact Crime-stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."