A THIEF has struck at a house in North Yorkshrie.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
Read next:
- 'It's somewhere to go when the chips are down'- York group provides vital service
- Woman ordered to pay nearly £1,500 after dumping rubbish in town
- Fight at old hospital site in York
A police spokesman said: "It happened at 10am on Thursday, March 7, in Lady Edith’s Park, Newby.
"A man arrived at the residential property in a white flatbed van and walked along the driveway to the rear of the property. He then took several pieces of lead stored there before driving off.
"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email terence.priestman@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Terence Priestman, or contact Crime-stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article