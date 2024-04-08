The Heworth Inn has gone into partnership Mirchi, which operates a popular restaurant near Bridlington, adding to others it has ran across Yorkshire.

Anna Broadhurst, who took over the reins of the former Shoulder of Mutton last autumn, plans to introduce the new food offering on Monday May 6.

The publican told the Press: “We have partnered up with Mirchi because they are so popular, having a number of restaurants in the UK, but mainly because their food is by far the tastiest Indian cuisine we've had in a long time!"

“The other idea behind our collaboration with Mirchi is that Heworth is not well catered for in terms of Indian cuisine, so we believe that it is something new and exciting for the area. All the locals are already looking forward to a beer and a curry!”

Anna says when she took over the Heworth last October, it had a chef and tried nibbles and other things, which worked out fine, but once they started talking to Mirchi about them leasing the kitchen and restaurant, “We could see that we would be moving the food offering at the Heworth to a whole new level.”

She continued: “The food that will be served at The Heworth will be the finest Indian fare from Tikkas to Batli, garlic chicken to Madras and beyond. All super tasty stuff! We look forward so much to welcoming you to try the food- we know you are going to love it!”

All the same, Anna stresses she will continue to run the Heworth Inn as a pub, with regular live music and accommodation always available.

Mirchi’s owner Sonni Miha says the family business has operated since 2010 and has had venues across Yorkshire including in Leeds, Pocklington and Hull, but this will be a first for them in York.

Sonni told the Press: “We want to bring something different. We have our family chefs and the wives do the cooking. We have lady chefs. Asian women cook more traditional food, which will have different flavourings.”

Sonni confirmed the deal was struck when the owners of the Heworth tried their food and loved it.

“It gives us a chance to get a name for ourselves,” he added, hoping his food will drive extra custom to the pub.

“We have been around but we will be bringing something new to Heworth Green. There is no food offering in that area and all hospitality needs to look after each other.”

According to TripAdvisor, Mirchi Lounge in Barmston, between Bridlington and Skipsea, merits 5-stars, with the latest review speaking of a “brilliant curry.” Out of 67 reviews, 57 were excellent, 2 very good, 1 average, 2 poor and 5 terrible.