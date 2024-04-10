The Involve Event, which will be held on Saturday, April, 20,in the Milton Rooms, has been organised by Malton and Norton Rotary Club.

Margaret Pepper, Malton & Norton Rotary President, said the group had first organised an Involve Event in September 2019 for organisations from the local area to promote themselves to the public.

She said: "It was a success and we intended it to be an annual event, last year we staged it and we are back again this April, supported by funding from the North Yorkshire Council's 'Stronger Communities' programme and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

"We have a who can offer people support in their lives or offer them the opportunity to be 'involved'.

"Rotary acts globally and locally to promote and support communities. We are very pleased to lead on the organising of this Event to give our community the chance to consider how they can engage with organisations."

Margaret added: "We know that many residents are just not aware of the organisations that could help them. Being involved with groups in which people share passions can improve mental wellbeing, reduce potential loneliness and have the benefit of regularly being with like-minded individuals. This event can help people find out about many organisations, access their help or consider joining them."

"Each organisation will have a table and stand to promote themselves. Some will have interactive displays or show examples of what they do. There are many local charities from dog rescue to activities such as bowls and gardening clubs."

The Milton Rooms Studio Bar will be open to all for light refreshments and to promote their own voluntary led organisation including ticket sales for upcoming performances through their Box Office. There will be brass bands playing out front and a stage performance from the young Kirkham Henry Performers at lunchtime.

Margaret added: "We will be handing out mini directories to take away. These will give contact details for all the organisations that are attending and others that have asked to be included.

"We hope it will be very well attended, we have distributed many flyers, posters and advertised widely in publications, websites and on social media. The success of the event will be when both individuals and organisations gain benefit from the day."

The Involve Event is free to enter at The Milton Rooms, Malton from 10am to 2.30pm.