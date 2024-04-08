TWO men suffered serious facial injuries when they were assaulted in a North Yorkshire pub.
The incident, at the White Horse Inn in Ripon, happened at around midnight on Saturday, April 6 - according to North Yorkshire Police.
Police are now appealing for information about the people involved and any witnesses who may have further information.
Those with information that can help the police are asked to email: jackie.thornborrow@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jacki Thornborrow, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240059497 when passing on information.
- Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail. A further man has been identified and there are also two further men that officers would like to speak to regarding the incident, North Yorkshire Police added.
