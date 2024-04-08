The A19 at Eggborough is closed both ways after the incident, which was first reported at 12pm today (April 8).

The closure is running from Loverose Way to Selby Road.

READ NEXT:

Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, who is at the scene, said: "Thankfully there are only minor injuries but recovery is likely to be complex and lengthy so please avoid the area whilst this takes place."

The incident is ongoing. More to follow.