A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire has been blocked after two lorries crashed - with one spilling its load on the carriageway.
The A19 at Eggborough is closed both ways after the incident, which was first reported at 12pm today (April 8).
The closure is running from Loverose Way to Selby Road.
READ NEXT:
- Man charged with attempted murder after woman suffers life-threatening injuries
- Fire crews called after woman puts jacket potato in oven - then gets locked out
Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, who is at the scene, said: "Thankfully there are only minor injuries but recovery is likely to be complex and lengthy so please avoid the area whilst this takes place."
The incident is ongoing. More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article