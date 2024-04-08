North Yorkshire Police say a fight broke out on Saturday (April 6) in Bootham Park, York.

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating an altercation that involved a man and a woman.

“It took place between 7.30pm and 8.10pm on Saturday (April 6), in the park near the old hospital.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or has any video footage such as CCTV that could have covered the moments leading up to the incident.

“Please email generalenquiries@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option 1 and provide reference 122400059991.”

The former hospital at Bootham Park