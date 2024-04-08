As The Press reported last week, Humberside Police put out an urgent appeal has been issued for help to find a missing girl last seen oleaving York city centre on the 22.26 No6 bus on April 4.

A police spokesman said at the time: “She is described as 5ft10, stocky with blonde hair.

“She’s wearing a black jacket and a green tracksuit. If you can help please call 101 quoting log 14 of 04/04/24.”

This morning (April 8) a force spokesperson has said: "We can confirm that missing woman Ruby has now been located. Thank you for sharing the appeal."