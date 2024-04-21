People who live at Derwenthorpe, a 540 home development near Osbaldwick, are restricted in their choice of gas, heating and electricity providers to Veolia and Switch2 because the site is owned and operated by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT).

In March, many of those who live at Derwenthorpe were left reeling by a monthly heating bill which they say was four times higher than normal.

JRHT said the extra charges relate to backdated increases for energy since last April, but admitted they shared "residents’ concerns about the impact of this".

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Press: "My bill this month came through, out of the blue at £754.09, more than the last four months put together."

Another resident, Steve Harris, said he faced a 471 per cent increase in his heating bill for March compared to the month before.

He said: "They’re saying they sent letters out last year explaining it was going to happen. A lot of people were saying they haven’t had them – I’m one of those people, I haven’t had them.

"Everyone’s made a Facebook group since those came in, if we got the letters last year we would’ve done it then."

Mr Harris said some residents had seen their bills rise above £1,000 for a single month of heating costs.

"What’s it for? I want to know what it’s for," he said.

"They are very warm houses, I do find it strange."

The resident who didn't wish to be named said they believed the increase was the result of a backdated surcharge, compensating for a long period of undercharging.

They said: "The unit price has gone from 0.06p to 0.12p and then been backdated. Apparently it should have been done sooner but Switch2 did not advise anyone or do what they should have done back in September.

"Clearly the whole estate is outraged by this.

"These houses were sold as being highly energy efficient and using sustainable lower cost energy.

Derwenthorpe, York (Image: Newsquest)

"The lower cost obviously seems to be unsustainable to the company who we feel are trying to recoup costs for a system that does not seem to be fit for purpose and because all residents are locked into a deal which JRHT negotiate, we are stuck and can't get any other provision."

Residents have since created a Derwenthorpe Residents' Association and continue to contest the charge.

Mr Harris added that many residents at Derwenthorpe pay their bills on a direct debit, and have seen the money leave their accounts without an opportunity to contest the bill.

"I logged on and went to pay it and thought, that’s not right," said Mr Harris.

"If you’re living on the edge and get a bill like that come through, wow.

"I feel for others who are struggling."

Mr Harris said he won't be paying the bill until he gets "answers".

A statement from JRHT said: "At our request, Veolia has recently written to residents to explain the energy price increases and the extra charges on their latest bill.

"The extra charges relate to backdated increases for energy since last April. We share residents’ concerns about the impact of this.

"Veolia reassures us they’re helping residents manage their payments affordably."

A spokesperson for Switch2 said: "In response to the recent concerns raised, we at Switch2 would like to clarify our role in the tariff setting process.

"Switch2 serves as the billing agent on behalf of Veolia. Our responsibility encompasses managing financial transactions and accounts and providing billing services to their customers.

"However, tariff settings, including the rates and charges, fall under Veolia's domain.

"We encourage customers who have queries or require further information about tariffs to contact Veolia directly. Their dedicated team holds the necessary expertise and knowledge in this field."

The Press has contacted Veolia for a comment, but has not yet received one.