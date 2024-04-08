Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana is opening up in High Ousegate this summer, creating some 30 jobs.

The announcement follows City of York Council granting approval to minor works to the Grade II-listed building, which previously contained Shoe Zone.

The new York pizzeria takes over the 2,300 sq ft five-storey site, erected in 1743. There will be approximately 96 covers inside and 25 covers outside in a courtyard dining area at the back.

Promised are highly skilled pizzaiolo roles, offering training at its newly launched academy to teach both experienced chefs and first time pizzaioli the Rudy’s signature Neapolitan style.

Looking to recruit across the board, with a particular focus on experienced supervisors and assistant manager roles, the award-winning employer will be holding recruitment days for both full or part time positions closer to the opening date.

Rudy’s began in 2015 and has expanded to a chain of 26 outlets, with venues in Leeds, London and other major cities. York’s venue will be one of three opening this year, with others in the pipeline for the rest of 2024.

The restaurant follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza, alongside paying homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with its rotating specials.

As the Press previously reported, the pizzas are hugely popular, typically receiving 4.5 stars on the review website TripAdvisor.

Rudy’s dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, alongside the best quality ingredients from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

In accordance with authentic Neapolitan techniques, the dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for around 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised cornicione crust (the edge or rim of the pizza).

Whilst pizzas are a key part of Rudy’s, the venue also promises a well-stocked bar with iconic Italian spritzes, crisp Italian and local lagers, and classic stirred-cocktails.

Neal Bates of Rudy’s York, said: “We look forward to bringing Rudy’s authentic Neapolitan pizzas to this unique and characterful city. As well as being steeped in history, York is known for its impressive food and drink scene and vibrant city centre. The team is so excited to join this community, get to know our neighbours and be a part of the magic of these iconic streets. We can’t wait to welcome both residents and visitors to enjoy a slice of Naples right here in York.”

To apply for roles, applicants can send their CV via careers@rudyspizza.co.uk.

Follow Rudy’s on Instagram for the latest updates– @wearerudyspizza.