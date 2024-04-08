The facades of buildings change over the years. As the Press’ own photo article on February 5 showed, Our Lady’s Row looked completely different in the past, at one time showing exposed timber framing (now covered over with plaster).

Sometimes signs were fixed to the first floor frontage, sometimes not. So?

York isn’t a museum, it is a living city.

The many small independent businesses that line its historic streets are part of its charm, providing an income for its residents and a reason to visit for outsiders.

What matters surely is that the buildings, however quirky, are still here and still in use.

When I was a child there was a business selling loose biscuits on Our Lady’s Row.

That business went years ago but the shops are still here, and in use centuries after they were built.

I don’t see why our own age should be invisible. We are as vibrant and varied as the past and can also leave our eclectic mark on our city, as our forebears have done.

Christian Vassie, Wheldrake, York

A government shooting itself in the foot

I am amazed how this government likes to shoot itself in the foot.

With the living wage set at approximately £22k, this uncaring policy of theirs to freeze the tax ceiling at approximately £12k beggars belief.

A vote winner? I think not!

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York

‘Naked Attraction’ of Mayoral candidates

In the light of recent political (ahem) revelations, is there any truth in the rumour that the candidates for the upcoming Mayoral poll have given up on the idea of issuing manifestos in favour of a special edition of ‘Naked Attraction’?

David Lewis, Church End, Cawood