Michelle Dennis from Percy Street, Goole, has been ordered to pay a total of £1,415.145 for dumping bags full of household rubbish in a town road.

Dennis was found guilty of the illegal disposal of waste when her case was heard at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 27. She did not appear at the hearing.

She was fined £660 and was ordered to pay £491.15 costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

The court heard a pile of bin bags containing household waste plus a bag of builder’s waste was found in the entrance to an access road off Percy Street, Goole, on 11 July last year.

Streetscene enforcement officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council investigated the fly-tipping and found evidence relating to Dennis.

The council invited Dennis for an interview but received no response, and therefore the case was taken to court.

Residents are reminded they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using household bins provided or by taking larger items of waste to their local household waste recycling site, which in this case is nearby in Airmyn.

Carl Skelton, director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It’s extremely important that the public report incidents of fly-tipping to help us find the people responsible.

“We will continue to investigate every incident of fly-tipping reported to us and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case could be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Fly-tipping information: For more information or to report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council, contact 01482 393939 or at https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/bins-rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping/

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

To find your nearest household waste recycling site visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/recycling