I cannot see why pedestrians and cyclists are not able to have access to York Station via this entrance.

The car park is still in use and so those travelling by car are able park and then walk through the car park to the station and beyond.

What is the difference between a pedestrian walking through the car park and a car user walking through the car park after they have parked their car?

This policy is causing a lot of inconvenience to cyclists and pedestrians, forcing cyclists to use more dangerous routes in order to travel to the station and encouraging more pedestrians and cyclists on to the busy Queen Street bridge in the area where the construction itself is taking place.

If there are concerns about the safety of cyclists and pedestrians crossing the car park area then could not provisions be put in place?

I appreciate that cyclists cannot now cycle straight through the car park and come out at the car park entrance at the front of the station as this would be dangerous, but I don’t see why we can’t be given the same access to the station platform from the car park as a car user.

I hope that those involved in this construction project can find a way of resolving this issue so that all transport users are given equal access to the station.

Caroline Pheby, West Thorpe, York