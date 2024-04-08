Café Neuro York was the idea of York neuro psychologist Diana Toseland who recognised that it is important for people with a range of neurological conditions to have somewhere to go for peer support and to share experiences and approaches to live as well as possible with each condition.

"The group is there to help people with long-term neurological conditions. When they get the diagnosis it can be traumatic and in the long-term it can be hard to provide the support, and that's where charities like Cafe Neuro York come in," said Diana, who is now chair of trustees at the charity.

"A lot of people find it hard when they are discharged - one of our members said it was like being pushed off the edge of a cliff.

"We are a group of people who provide that listening ear and they are people who really get what's going on. It's having that support that isn't emotionally involved and it's somewhere to go when the chips are down.

"The group emotionally and mentally wrap themselves around someone and rebuild them back up. They use a lot of humour and can give people their confidence back."

Diana Toseland with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress at the opening of Cafe Neuro York at New Earswick Folk Hall (Image: Supplied)

Diana is a consultant clinical neuropsychologist with over 30 years’ experience in Neuro-rehabilitation.

She said: “I am so pleased how the cafés are going; however we are keen to reach more people who could benefit from attending and meeting people who understand their experiences. They are open to anyone and free to attend."

The group cares for people with MS, Parkinson's, epilepsy, MND, stroke, brain dame traum and much more.

Diana is a consultant clinical neuropsychologist (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The Press has previously told the stories of three group members.

Carol Coffey spent nine days on a life support machine and two months recovering in hospital after a car crash in 1998. Now 26 years on and married to Mike, 46-year-old Carol, lives in Huntington and has been left severely disabled.

Sue Hulbert, 69, who lives in Heworth, and was left with a traumatic brain injury after she was attacked in January 2010 near Southampton and says she has no memory of her attack.

42-year-old Sophie Harper from New Earswick also attends the group. She suffered a stroke in her late 30s. She had to relearn how to speak and how to do everything from the most basic tasks. She was diagnosed with MS in 2017.

Café Neuro York meet at New Earswick Folk Hall every third Friday of the month from 11.30am-1pm and every first Wednesday from 6pm-7.30pm.

For more information about Café Neuro York visit: cafeneuroyork.org.uk

The Folk Hall at New Earswick where meetings are held (Image: Haydn Lewis)