Homes England and Network Rail have signed an agreement with McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate to be strategic development partners.

The milestone agreement will lead to the transformation of the 45ha brownfield site by York Railway Station, which will be one of the UK’s largest city centre regeneration schemes.

Promised in the scheme, which also includes City of York Council and the National Railway Museum as partners, are 2,500 new homes (20% of which will be affordable) and up to a million square foot of office, retail and hospitality space, plus improvements to York Railway Station and the National Railway Museum.

York Central has the potential to generate up to 6,500 jobs and will help to grow York’s future economy by 20%, by adding £1.1bn GVA to the city, as it creates a new development hub for the region.

There will also be a new 17-acre urban park, with green spaces covering half the rejuvenated site, and public squares connecting the site to the city centre and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Work is already underway paring the site for development, including £135m of infrastructure development delivering 2km of new roads, bus lanes, segregated footpaths and cycleways, along with two new bridges.

McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate have been undertaking initial community and stakeholder engagement and will continue to work closely with the local community on plans for York Central ahead of submitting plans later this year.

Leon Guyett, Director of Regeneration Partnerships (York) at Homes England, called the agreement an “important step forward” for the York Central project.

He continued: “This is a proud moment in the journey of York Central and we look forward to future collaboration to bring this unique brownfield regeneration opportunity to life.”

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail agreed, adding: “infrastructure is at the centre of York Central’s success – from using our brownfield land to creating a new community delivering investment, jobs, new homes and amazing open space – all that neighbours the rail network.”

Tom Gilman, Regional Managing Director of McLaren Property, confirmed the agreement was a major milestone in delivering York Central, saying as a York local he was “genuinely thrilled to work with our partners, local stakeholders and the community on our vision to bring forward a scheme that will breathe new life and regenerate an unutilised brownfield site.”

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estate, added York Central is a ‘landmark project’ that will deliver huge benefits.

“Creating a brand-new city quarter right in the heart of York, with its own entrance to one of the UK’s best connected railway stations, is an amazing opportunity. We look forward delivering a great place worthy of its unique location and heritage,” he said.