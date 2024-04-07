North Yorkshire Police say that following a number of vehicles being broken into or attempted break ins in York, they are asking people to remain vigilant.

A police spokesman said: “Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing. Here are a few simple steps you can take to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe.

“Always lock it - fuelling up or popping back into your house to get something are perfect examples of how easy it is to turn your back for a moment and forget your vehicle is unsecured. So get into the habit of locking your vehicle even if you’re only going to be away from it for a moment.

“If your vehicle has wing mirrors that fold in automatically when locked, make sure you lock it properly. Criminal gangs are looking for vehicles like these where the wing mirrors are still out because it is clear to them that the vehicle has been left unlocked.

“Close windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’ as leaving windows and the sunroof open invites fishing for items through the gap by hand or with, say, a bent coat hanger, which could also be used to unlock a door for them to get in. Thieves can be ingenious. Don’t give them the opportunity.

“Fit locking, anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels. Stolen wheels are valuable, either as parts or for their scrap value. Using locking wheel nuts reduces the risk of your vehicle’s wheels being stolen.

“Secure anything that’s on the outside of your vehicle as anything left on roof-racks, tailgate racks, holiday top boxes or in tool chests are easily stolen when the vehicle is parked. The use of cable locks, padlocks and self-locking tools chests, which are secured to the vehicle, makes them more secure, but still, don’t leave things in them if you can avoid it.

“If you experience any issues in the area or see anything suspicious, we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the incident is still ongoing please contact us on 999 emergency or 101 for non-emergency.”