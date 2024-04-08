James Martin is heading back on the road with an all-new live tour and is visiting York Barbican in Paragon Street on February 21, 2025.

The York venue is one of three Yorkshire stages that the Ryedale-born celebrity will grace - with Hull and Sheffield forming part of the tour.

James Martin said: “Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving.

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again.

“If you’ve seen the live show previously then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?!

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”

Organisers said previous live tours have seen him build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, perform ‘surgery’ on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska as well as invite audience members to show off their tattoos and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

The TV chef played York Barbican in October 2018 with his live show 'On the Road Again'.

Tickets for 'James Martin Live' go on sale at 10am Friday April 12 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk