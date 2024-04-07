Thornton Le Dale Players will host its AGM this Thursday when the committee will consider folding the group.

The Players evolved from a group formed by the village’s Women’s Institute who performed for their fellow members.

As more people became interested in taking part they decided to become a separate society which they named Thornton Le Dale Players.

Chris Baxter, one of the members, said: "Over the years we performed a variety of plays and always one major production in November each year in the Village Hall, along with many social events throughout the year.

"Sadly we are no longer able to put on plays in the Village Hall, however, Patrons' Evenings containing small sketches were held in the Old Grammar School for a couple of years.

"Along came Covid and following that everyone got out of the habit of going out, or meeting and some members retired and some sadly have passed away and the younger members have moved away. The interest has dwindled and therefore the Committee have decided that if there are no new members coming forward then the Society will fold."

"If you are interested or know of anyone who is, or indeed have any positive ideas how we can get the Society up and running again then please contact Chris Baxter 07889266552 or Graham Hunt 07493297729 Please do come along to the Annual General Meeting which will be held in the Hill Memorial Institute on Thursday 11th April at 7pm."