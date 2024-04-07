York’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Chris Cullwick, will host a grand ball at the Guildhall in St Helen’s Square, on Saturday, May 18.

The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick said: “Our historic Guildhall is a wonderful setting for our final fundraising event.

“With a great atmosphere, fantastic food and superb live music this will be a memorable evening helping to raise much needed funds for two vital local charities with whom we have enjoyed working through this civic year.”

A spokesperson for the Lord Mayor said this year’s charities included Snappy, working with children with a range of disabilities and York Women’s Counselling Service, supporting vulnerable women irrespective of their financial circumstances.

The ball marks the final fundraising event in this civic year (Image: Newsquest)

The historic role has featured in the news recently as changes to the position of Lord Mayor of York were approved to save £10,000 in a City of York Council decision meeting on February 21.

Cllr Margaret Wells is set to become the next Lord Mayor of York following a nomination from Leader of the City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas at the full council budget meeting on February 22.

Tickets for The Lord Mayor of York’s ball are on sale and can be booked at www.tickettailor.com/events/york/1142106