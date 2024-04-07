The Trust that runs Whitby Hospital has confirmed that following a change of provider, the out-of-hours GP service will be provided via telephone from Scarborough Hospital.

Following the change of provider to Nimbuscare which took over the service this week, the out-of-hours service for urgent assessment and care has had to be accessed via NHS 111.

The Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a GP will be based at Scarborough Hospital and “should the need arise for a GP to see a patient at Whitby Hospital, they will travel from Scarborough Hospital, ensuring attendance is timely”.

“This ensures that any patients who are unwell enough to require an out-of-hours GP appointment are treated as close as possible to an Emergency Department should their condition require escalation,” a spokesperson said.

The operating hours for the service are 6.30pm – 8am Monday to Friday, and 8am until 8am the following day on Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays.

Concerns have also been raised about a possible loss of jobs as a result of the change of service provider from Vocare to Nimbuscare, which has been contacted for a comment.

Alison Hume, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “These cuts have been carried out without any consultation.

“If reports are true, drivers based at Whitby Hospital who previously drove doctors to see patients at home have lost their jobs and I understand around five jobs have gone.”

She added: “With eleven care homes and two nursing homes in Whitby, the night and weekend service provided by a local doctor and their driver is essential and valued.”

The Humber NHS Trust said it could not comment on the drivers’ employment “as they were not employed by the Trust”.

Nimbuscare Ltd did not immediately respond to an email requesting a comment.

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, the Conservative parliamentary candidate said: “I am appalled at the lack of communication with local residents and the short notice the community has been given.

“I have contacted the Trust several times in the last week to get more information and met a stonewall. It is clear that the NHS needs reform and greater accountability.”

The Trust added that an out-of-hours GP will be on-site at Whitby Hospital on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm – 6pm “for patients who have been given a face-to-face appointment”.