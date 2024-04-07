TV chef Si King has thanked those taking part in a memorial motorcycle ride in honour of the late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, saying 'he would have loved it'.

The ride, starting in Beverley Market Place in the East Riding of Yorkshire before moving through various towns including Scagglethorpe and Pickering, was organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire.

After two and half hours, the route planned to end around 1pm in Scarborough.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

In memory of the late TV star, motorcyclists from across the country met up to ride in a convoy together to pay tribute and raise funds for cancer research.

A message from King was posted on the Hairy Bikers Instagram account on Sunday ahead of the ride, alongside a photo of the motorcyclists stationed at the initial meeting point.

The statement said: “I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way.

“He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched.

“Love to you all, be safe.”

Up to 3,000 bikes were expected to take part.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers’ earned himself a loyal following alongside King with their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went.

The pair also won over viewers with their cheeky northern humour and enthusiasm.

The bearded duo filmed many cooking series and specials for the BBC, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico.

King and Myers’ last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, continued to air on BBC Two following his death.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing and they published more than 25 cookery books.