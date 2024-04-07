AN investigation is being conducted by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into police officers after an arrest in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said its officers attended a road traffic collision in the Tockwith area on January 26 this year.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident.
“The man became violent towards officers, who used force to restrain and arrest him.
“He was taken to custody and subsequently released on bail while enquiries continue.
“Following concerns raised about the officers’ use of force, the incident was referred voluntarily by the force to the IOPC, who are investigating the circumstances.
“Following a review, one officer was subsequently suspended from duty.
“We want to reassure our communities that we take concerns of this nature very seriously, and will continue to work closely with the IOPC.”
