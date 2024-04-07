A “do not eat” warning has also been issued because milk and soya are not listed in English on the label, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) customer notice.

It comes as a result of a labelling error which means allergens and product information are in Spanish.

The FSA said: “This product contains milk and may contain soya making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to soya.”

Friday 5 April 2024 - @Unilever recalls Viennetta Vanilla because allergens are not listed in English #FoodAllergy https://t.co/bi8TudUDuo pic.twitter.com/jR8aqODovD — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 5, 2024

Which Viennetta Vanilla batches at Tesco have been recalled?





The product details of the affected Viennetta Vanilla batches at Tesco are as follows:

Pack size: 650ml

Batch code: L4031BC020

Best before: January 2026

It’s important to note this only concerns products sold at Tesco stores in the UK and no other Viennetta items are affected.

The FSA added: “Unilever is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead, contact the Unilever careline team for further guidance on 0800146252 or email ukicare@unilever.com."

What are allergy alerts by the FSA?





The FSA explained: “Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Recommended reading:

“Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

“When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”