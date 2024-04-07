AN urgent appeal has been issued for help to find a missing boy from North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say missing Sam, 15, from Selby, left home shortly after 1pm yesterday (April 6) and he is believed to be in West Yorkshire, possibly in the Moorthorpe area.
Read next:
Eightieth anniversary of D-Day marked in York event to raise church funds
York voted 'most popular city' in 2024 by the British public
Radio 2 DJ brings guest stars to North Yorkshire for ‘ultimate extravaganza’
A police spokesperson said: “He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with ear-length brown hair.
“He was wearing black Everlast cargo pants, grey Nike Air Force shoes, a t-shirt and a black bodywarmer, and riding a black Carrera bike.”
If you see Sam, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.
Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.
Please quote reference 12240060072.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article