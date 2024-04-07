North Yorkshire Police say missing Sam, 15, from Selby, left home shortly after 1pm yesterday (April 6) and he is believed to be in West Yorkshire, possibly in the Moorthorpe area.

A police spokesperson said: “He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with ear-length brown hair.

“He was wearing black Everlast cargo pants, grey Nike Air Force shoes, a t-shirt and a black bodywarmer, and riding a black Carrera bike.”

If you see Sam, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.

Dial 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote reference 12240060072.