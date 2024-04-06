The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday (April 6) due to "very windy conditions" caused by Storm Kathleen which could see parts of the UK record gusts of up to 70mph.

The weather warning is in place across north-west and south-west England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales from 8am until 10pm.

Storm Kathleen and the strong winds that come with it could cause damage to buildings, power cuts, travel disruptions and pose a danger to life, according to the Met Office.

UK flights cancelled due to Storm Kathleen as Jet2 issues warning that more disruptions are possible

Already today around 70 flights in and out of the UK have been cancelled as a result of Storm Kathleen.

Jet2 has issued a warning to passengers planning to travel on Saturday and Sunday (April 6 and 7) that there may be further disruptions and possible "longer than normal" waits either in the terminal or onboard the aircraft before departure.

The Jet2 website reads: "Our operations team continue to monitor the UK forecast to ensure we have the most up to date information for all Jet2.com departing and arriving customers on Friday 5th April, Saturday 6th April and Sunday 7th April 2024.

"The Met Office has warned that the stormy conditions are due to continue, at times, in parts of the UK for the coming days.

"If you are travelling with Jet2.com we plan to operate our flights as close to schedule as possible, however, there may be some disruption should the weather deteriorate.

"We advise all customers to check in as scheduled (our check in desks close 40 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time) and our friendly Red Teams in the terminal will keep you up to date."

The airline has urged passengers to be sure to check all their contact details are up to date as they will endeavour to contact those affected by flight cancellations or delays via SMS or email.

Regular updates will be posted on the Jet2 website, where you will also be able to check on your flight specifically to see it has been affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Jet2 added: "We will, where possible, board all flights for an on-time departure, however, please be prepared for a longer than normal wait either in the terminal or onboard the aircraft to depart.

"Jet2.com would like to apologise in advance for any disruption you may experience. Your comfort and safety is our number one priority, we will have you on the way as soon as possible."

Ryanair also issued a warning on Friday (April 5) to passengers about possible disruptions throughout the day and into Saturday due to Storm Kathleen.

Storm Kathleen wreaks havoc across UK

Flights aren't the only thing that have been affected by Storm Kathleen.

P&O Ferries has cancelled trips between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland until 4pm on Saturday due to the storm.

While Saturday evening’s EPCR Challenge Cup rugby match between Edinburgh Rugby and Aviron Bayonnais has been moved to Scottish Gas Murrayfield from Hive Stadium due to the strong winds expected.

Drivers have also been urged to avoid exposed coastal roads and higher routes where possible due to the strong winds.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK.

“We strongly urge drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.”