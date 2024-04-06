River Ouse levels at York Viking Recorder were at 2.98 metres as of 1.15 pm this afternoon (April 6) and are predicted by the Environment Agency to stay above the normal range of 1.9 metres until the early morning of April 8.

A peak of 3.18 metres is currently predicted for 4.45am on April 7, well below the highest levels of 5.4 metres recorded at this station in 2000.

A flood alert – meaning flooding is possible - is in place for the Upper River Ouse at riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York, and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade.

Looking back to Ouse Bridge from King's Staith this afternoon (April 6) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The Environment Agency removed a flood warning – meaning ‘you need to act: flooding is expected’ – at 8.30am this morning, to properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

River Ouse levels at Tower Gardens in York were above normal levels this afternoon (April 6) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

A flood alert is also in place on the Upper River Derwent, where areas most at risk include local roads and low-lying land.

This includes land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton, and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

There are currently Met Office yellow weather warnings in place for westerly parts of the British Isles today and north-westerly parts of Scotland tomorrow, as Storm Kathleen brings high winds expected to reach gusts of up to 70mph.

The satellite picture from this morning shows the large swirl of cloud associated with #StormKathleen 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z5HhvXHuRL — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2024

A yellow Met Office weather warning for wind means some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, and injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Storm Kathleen is the 11th named storm of the 2023-24 season, making it the joint most stormy period since naming records began in 2015.

The weather outlook for Yorkshire and the Humber for today to Sunday evening is for sunny intervals changing to light showers this evening into the night, with Sunday starting cloudy and changing to sunny intervals mid-morning.

River Ouse levels at the passage underneath Skeldergate Bridge this afternoon (April 6) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The Met Office said temperatures are forecast to peak at 18 degrees Celsius around 3pm today in York, reaching a high of 15 degrees on Sunday.

Northern Powergrid, who manage the electricity network for the region, said its services were running normally as at 2pm today.