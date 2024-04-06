‘Le Grand Return’, by Halifax playwright Alan Stockdill, is showing at St Lawrence Parish Church in Lawrence Street on Saturday, May 11.

Theatre company Talking Stock Productions is bringing the play to York to help raise funds for the church and to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, one of the pivotal events of the second world war.

Read next:

York voted 'most popular city' in 2024 by the British public

Rail passengers in York face major disruption as operators hit by strike action

Radio 2 DJ brings guest stars to North Yorkshire for ‘ultimate extravaganza’

The guest of honour is Ken Cooke, 98, a former Green Howards private who took part as a young man in the D-Day landings at Gold Beach in Normandy in June 1944.

Ken Cooke meeting a member of the armed forces during a 2023 event at York Railway Station (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The comedy drama is set in 1994 at the 50th anniversary of D-Day and sees Tommy, Alf and Edwin incarcerated in Coldrick Nursing Home.

In spite of an ever-worsening heart condition, Tommy is determined to break out and rejoin his old comrades on the French beaches and visit the grave of his best friend George who died at the scene.

The play premiered at the Viaduct Theatre in Halifax in February 2015 and went on to perform at various venues, including Bradford Cathedral, raising money for Royal British Legion and the Artspace.

It beat off stiff competition at the Greater Manchester Fringe that year, coming away with the best New Writing award.

The play is staged in St Lawrence Parish Church in Lawrence Street (Image: Newsquest)

Doors open at 7pm and the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and all money will be donated to the Church and help fund the outreach work it continues to do in the community.

Find out more information and book tickets online via www.wegottickets.com/event/607031/