Two failed to respond to court summons and were convicted and sentenced in their absence.

Nathan Schofield, 34, of The Ridings, Norton, was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given five penalty points after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of driving at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone at Walton near Tadcaster.

Daniel David Corban, 38, of Eastfield Lane, Kellington near Selby, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of speeding on Barlby Road, Selby. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.

John Black, 67, of Riverside Close, West Haddlesey, Selby, was spared a driving ban because of his business after he pleaded guilty to speeding through roadworks on the M1 in Leeds.

Because of the points already on his licence, he faced at least six months off the road.

Bradford magistrates decided not to disqualify him under the totting-up procedure after hearing a driving ban would mean the end of his business and his employees would lose their jobs. He was fined £198, must pay a £79 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and was given three penalty points.