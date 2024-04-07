THREE speeding North Yorkshire motorists have been sentenced and none have lost their licence.
Two failed to respond to court summons and were convicted and sentenced in their absence.
Nathan Schofield, 34, of The Ridings, Norton, was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given five penalty points after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of driving at 45 mph in a 30 mph zone at Walton near Tadcaster.
Daniel David Corban, 38, of Eastfield Lane, Kellington near Selby, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of speeding on Barlby Road, Selby. He must pay a £220 fine, a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points.
John Black, 67, of Riverside Close, West Haddlesey, Selby, was spared a driving ban because of his business after he pleaded guilty to speeding through roadworks on the M1 in Leeds.
Because of the points already on his licence, he faced at least six months off the road.
Bradford magistrates decided not to disqualify him under the totting-up procedure after hearing a driving ban would mean the end of his business and his employees would lose their jobs. He was fined £198, must pay a £79 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and was given three penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel