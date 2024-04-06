Joshua Griffiths, 31, of Windmill Rise, Tadcaster, was banned from three Selby stores: Morrisons in Market Cross, One Below, and Sainsbury’s in Abbey Yard for 12 months as part of a community order. He was also ordered to do 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and pay £150 compensation.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of theft – five bottles of gin from Morrison, washing powder from One Below, and four bottles of alcohol worth £87.80 from Sainsbury’s. He must pay a total of £161.80 compensation.

Jess Collinson, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 34 weeks after he admitted assaulting four police emergency workers and criminal damage to a restaurant menu holder.

Mohammed Foyzul Rahman, 37, of Church Road, Formby, Lancashire, was jailed for 26 weeks after he denied driving a vehicle in Pickering taken without consent but was convicted at trial. He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Joseph Hunt, 39, of Byram Park Road, Byram near Selby, pleaded guilty to growing cannabis and was made subject to a 12-month community order with 134 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.