Here are five from the past. Which York cafes do you miss - which would you bring back. Join the chat in our nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.

Here are five long gone cafes of York...

1. Our first photo shows no 88 Clifton. It was Miss Kathleen Dandy's premises, which she ran as a cafe and sweet shop. The photo from the city's Explore York archive, dates from around 1933. A sign above the right-hand window reads: 'Home Made Confectionery' and the word 'ICES' is chalked on the pebbledash wall by the entrance door.

Miss Kathleen Dandy's premises, which she ran as a cafe and sweet shop, (No.88) in Clifton, York. Photo Explore York archives (Image: Explore York archives)

2. Cumberland House in King's Staith in the 1880s. At this time it was a British Workman's cafe and later adult education classes were held there. It was originally built for Alderman William Cornwall in the very early 18th century. The building was in the news last year when it went on the market for a cool £1 million. (Photo from the city's Explore York archive).

Cumberland House 1880s. At this time it was a British Workman's cafe. Explore York archives (Image: Explore York archives)

3. The Crescent Cafe in Blossom Street (photo from the city's Explore York archive). The building is long gone. This is the site of the Odeon cinema, now the Everyman cinema. We love the posters that adorn the building, with promises of 'luncheons and teas' as well as 'light refreshments' and the adverts for Oxo and Rowntree's Clear Gums on the side of the building. Other hoardings say that Wedding Receptions and Birthday Parties are a "speciality".

The Crescent Cafe. From Explore York archive (Image: Explore York archives)

4. The Jersey Cafe in Blake Street in 1923. (Photo from the city's Explore York archive). We'd love to know more about this cafe. Get in touch by email - maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.

The Jersey Cafe in Blake Street in 1923. Photo from Explore York (Image: Explore York archives)

5. This building in Bishopthorpe Road now hosts popular brunch spot Robinson's. It has housed a cafe since the 1990s when it was the Hot Pot Cafe (our photo from the council's Explore York archive dates from 1998). It then became briefly Chubbies and then OB’s Diner, which closed in 2013. It was Puddin’ and Pie until 2016.

Hot Pot Cafe in Bishopthorpe Road. Photo from Explore York archive (Image: Explore York archives)

