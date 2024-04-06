Charlie Pete and Simon Barber took over the Derwent Arms in Church Street on Tuesday (April 2).

They have moved to Norton from Doncaster.

Charlie is originally from Cumbria and said he enjoyed being back in a more rural setting.

“Norton is a nice little country town,” he told the Gazette & Herald.

Inside the Derwent Arms in Norton (Image: Supplied)

The 25-year-old works as a paramedic full time but said he is helping his partner Simon with the business.

“Pub life is more of a passion for me,” he said, adding that he has previous experience in hospitality. “I’m there to support Simon.”

Simon has over 10 years in the trade – previously running pubs in Leeds, Bradford, Doncaster and Rotherham.

A pool table inside the Derwent Arms in Norton (Image: Supplied)

The 26-year-old, originally from Bradford, is handling the front of house duties.

Charlie said his partner is “very excited” for the new role.

The Derwent Arms in Church Street, Norton (Image: Supplied)

In 2019 the Derwent Arms was bought by the Punch Taverns brewery.

As the Gazette & Herald reported at the time, then owners John and Sheila Rushworth, who had been at the helm of the pub for 18 years, decided to sell the pub so they could retire.

Inside the Derwent Arms (Image: Supplied)

Charlie and Simon have become landlords through Punch Taverns’ management partnership scheme where the brewery supplies the products and they run the venue.

The new landlords have kept on existing staff and also recruited new members.

Inside the Derwent Arms (Image: Supplied)

They are planning to host more live music at the premises, with singers and DJs already booked for the months ahead. In July they hope to host a drag act.

Charlie explained that the pub is considering itself as a venue for Malton and Norton’s annual pride event.

He added that they also hope to attract horse racing fans as Simon is a fan of the sport.

“We want customers to welcome us to a new town and to be open and excited about what we have to offer.

“We want to create a family friendly atmosphere as well as diverse with the array of entertainment we have planned – also, we are dog friendly.”

The pub sells a wide selection of drinks and food.

Charlie said they plan to push for Sunday dinner meals in the months ahead.

Read next:

The Derwent Arms will hold its officially launch party on Friday, April 12, following a soft launch this weekend.

“Hopefully we’ll spruce it up with balloons,” Charlie added.

The pub is open from 12pm to 11pm weekdays and until 12am on weekends. Food is served until 8pm every day.

For more information visit the Derwent Arms’ Facebook page or website: https://www.derwentarms.co.uk/