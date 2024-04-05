EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a fire in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have firefighters on the scene in Scarborough after receiving a call to a blaze at about 4.47pm this afternoon (April 5).
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the woodland at Oliver's Mount, started by a group of a group of men. This incident is currently ongoing."
