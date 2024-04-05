As The Press previously reported, Storm Kathleen is arriving this weekend and its forecasted to bring 70mph winds to the western coast of England, and parts of Northern Ireland.

Despite the storm, York is set for its hottest day of the year so far. With the Met Office predicting a high of 20 degrees Celsius.

However, heavy rainfall is also set to arrive, and its set to land on saturated ground.

The Environment Agency has issued predictions of river levels at the Viking recorder reaching 3.39 metres above normal level. For reference, The Environment Agency advises that low lying land may be flooded once levels at the Viking recorder surpass 3 metres.

A flood warning has also been issued for the upper River Ouse - which covers riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York, stretching to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King's Staith, Queen's Staith, and South Esplanade.